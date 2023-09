(@FahadShabbir)

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between England and New Zealand on Friday: At Old Trafford England 198-4, 20 overs (J Bairstow 86 no, H Brook 67) v New Zealand 103, 13.5 overs (G Atkinson 4-20) result: England won by 95 runsSeries: England lead four-match series 2-0