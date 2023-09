Nottingham, United Kingdom, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the fourth Twenty20 international between England and New Zealand on Tuesday: At Trent Bridge England 175-8, 20 overs (J Bairstow 73; M Santner 3-30) v New Zealand 179-4, 17.2 overs (T Seifert 48, M Chapman 40 no) result: New Zealand won by six wicketsSeries: Four-match series ends level at 2-2