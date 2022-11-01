UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V New Zealand Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Brisbane, Australia, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after England's 20-run win over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup in Brisbane on Tuesday: England J. Buttler run out 73 A.

Hales st Conway b Santner 52 M. Ali c Boult b Sodhi 5 L. Livingstone b Ferguson 20 H. Brook c Allen b Southee 7 B. Stokes lbw Ferguson 8 S. Curran not out 6 D. Malan not out 3 Extras (b1, lb2, w1, nb1) 5 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 179 Did not bat: C.

Woakes, A. Rashid, M. Wood Fall of wickets: 1-81 (Hales), 2-108 (Ali), 3-153 (Livingstone), 4-160 (Brook), 5-162 (Buttler) Bowling: Boult 4-0-40-0 (1w), Southee 4-0-43-1, Santner 4-0-25-1, Ferguson 4-0-45-2 (1nb), Sodhi 4-0-23-1 New Zealand D.

Conway c Buttler b Woakes 3 F.

Allen c Stokes b Curran 16 K. Williamson c Rashid b Stokes 40 G. Phillips c sub (Jordan) b Curran 62 J. Neesham c Curran b Wood 6 D. Mitchell c sub (Jordan) b Woakes 3 M.

Santner not out 16 I. Sodhi not out 6 Extras (lb2, w5) 7 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 159 Did not bat: T. Southee, T. Boult, L. Ferguson Fall of wicket: 1-8 (Conway), 2-28 (Allen), 3-119 (Williamson), 4-126 (Neesham), 5-131 (Mitchell), 6-135 (Phillips) Bowling: Ali 1-0-4-0, Woakes 4-0-33-2 (1w), Rashid 4-0-33-0, Curran 4-0-26-2 (3w), Wood 3-0-25-1 (1w), Livingstone 3-0-26-0, Stokes 1-0-10-1 Toss: England result: England win by 20 runs Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

