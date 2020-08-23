Cricket: England v Pakistan 3rd Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the third Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday: England 1st Innings (overnight: 332-4) R.

Burns c Masood b Afridi 6 D. Sibley lbw b Yasir Shah 22 Z. Crawley st Rizwan b Shafiq 267 J. Root c Rizwan b Naseem Shah 29 O. Pope b Yasir Shah 3 J. Buttler c and b Alam 152 C. Woakes c Yasir Shah b Alam 40 D.

Bess not out 27 S. Broad b Afridi 15 Extras (b4, lb13, nb4, w1) 22 Total (8 wkts dec, 154.4 overs, 671 mins) 583 Did not bat: J Archer, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Burns), 2-73 (Sibley), 3-114 (Root), 4-127 (Pope), 5-486 (Crawley), 6-530 (Buttler), 7-547 (Woakes), 8-583 (Broad) Bowling: Afridi 33.

4-5-121-2 (3nb, 1w); Abbas 33-8-82-0; Yasir 39-3-173-2; Naseem 27-6-109-1; Alam 12-0-46-2; Masood 3-1-11-0; Shafiq 7-0-24-1 (1nb) Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG) tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) afpAGEAS