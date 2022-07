Cricket: England v South Africa 1st ODI scores

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first one-day international between England and South Africa on Tuesday: At Chester-le-Street: South Africa 333-5, 50 overs (R van der Dussen 134, A Markram 77, J Malan 57) v England 271, 46.5 overs (J Root 86, J Bairstow 63; A Nortje 4-53) result: South Africa won by 62 runsSeries: South Africa lead three-match series 1-0