Cricket: England v South Africa 3rd Test scoreboard

London, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of South Africa's second innings on the fourth day of the third Test against England at the Oval on Sunday: South Africa 1st Innings 118 (O Robinson 5-49, S Broad 4-41) England 1st Innings (overnight: 154-7) A.

Lees b Jansen 13 Z. Crawley b Jansen 5 O. Pope c Verreynne b Rabada 67 J. Root c Petersen b Jansen 23 H. Brook c Rabada b Jansen 12 B. Stokes c Erwee b Nortje 6 B. Foakes c Petersen b Jansen 14 S.

Broad c Verreynne b Rabada 6 O. Robinson c Elgar b Rabada 3 J. Leach b Rabada 0 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b1, lb1, nb7) 9 Total (all out, 36.2 overs, 172 mins) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Lees), 2-43 (Crawley), 3-84 (Root), 4-107 (Brook), 5-129 (Stokes), 6-133 (Pope), 7-151 (Broad), 8-155 (Robinson), 9-158 (Leach), 10-158 (Foakes) Bowling: Rabada 13-1-81-4 (5nb); Jansen 12.2-2-35-5 (1nb); Mulder 2-0-11-0; Nortje 9-0-29-1 (1nb) South Africa 2nd Innings S.

Erwee c Root b Stokes 26 D. Elgar lbw b Broad 36 K. Petersen c Pope b Anderson 23 R. Rickelton lbw b Broad 8 K. Zondo lbw b Robinson 16 W. Mulder b Robinson 14 K. Verreynne c and b Anderson 12 M.

Jansen b Stokes 4 K. Rabada c Brook b Stokes 0 K. Maharaj b Broad 18 A. Nortje not out 0 Extras (b4, lb4, nb4) 12 Total (all out, 56.2 overs, 287 mins) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-58 (Erwee), 2-83 (Elgar), 3-91 (Petersen), 4-95 (Rickelton), 5-120 (Mulder), 6-133 (Zondo), 7-146 (Jansen), 8-146 (Rabada), 9-169 (Maharaj), 10-169 (Verreynne) Bowling: Anderson 15.2-4-37-2; Robinson 15-5-40-2 (2nb); Broad 13-2-45-3; Stokes 13-2-39-3 (2nb) Match position: England set 130 to win Toss: England Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI) Notes:No play Thursday due to rainNo play Friday due to death of Queen Elizabeth II