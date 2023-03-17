- Home
Cricket: India V Australia 1st ODI Scoreboard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM
Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between India and Australia Mumbai on Friday:Australia 188 all out, 50 overs (M. Marsh 81, J. Inglis 26; M. Shami 3-17, M. Siraj 3-29)Toss: India
