Cricket: India v Australia 1st ODI scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between India and Australia Mumbai on Friday:Australia 188 all out, 50 overs (M. Marsh 81, J. Inglis 26; M. Shami 3-17, M. Siraj 3-29)Toss: India