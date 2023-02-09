UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India V Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Cricket: India v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Nagpur, India, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after Australia's first innings on the first day of the first Test against India at the Vidarbha cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday: Australia D.

Warner b Shami 1 U. Khawaja b Siraj 1 M. Labuschagne st Bharat b Jadeja 49 S. Smith b Jadeja 37 M. Renshaw lbw b Jadeja 0 P. Handscomb lbw b Jadeja 31 A. Carey b Ashwin 36 P. Cummins c Kohli b Ashwin 6 T.

Murphy lbw b Jadeja 0 N. Lyon not out 0 S. Boland b Ashwin 1 Extras (b7, lb5, nb3) 15 Total (all out, 63.

5 overs) 177 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Khawaja), 2-2 (Warner), 3-84 (Labuschagne), 4-84 (Renshaw), 5-109 (Smith), 6-162 (Carey), 7-172 (Cummins), 8-173 (Murphy), 9-176 (Handscomb), 10-177 (Boland) Bowling: M.

Shami 9-4-18-1, M. Siraj 7-3-30-1, Jadeja 22-8-47-5 (nb3), Patel 10-3-28-0, Ashwin 15.5-2-42-3 Toss: Australia Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

