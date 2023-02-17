Cricket: India v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after Australia's first innings on the first day of the second Test against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday: Australia D.

Warner c Bharat b Shami 15 U. Khawaja c Rahul b Jadeja 81 M. Labuschagne lbw b Ashwin 18 S. Smith c Bharat b Ashwin 0 T. Head c Rahul b Shami 12 P. Handscomb not out 72 A. Carey c Kohli b Ashwin 0 P.

Cummins lbw b Jadeja 33 T. Murphy b Jadeja 0 N. Lyon b Shami 10 M. Kuhnemann b Shami 6 Extras (b13, lb1, nb2) 16 Total (all out, 78.

4 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Warner), 2-91 (Labuschagne), 3-91 (Smith), 4-108 (Head), 5-167 (Khawaja), 6-168 (Carey), 7-227 (Cummins), 8-227 (Murphy), 9-246 (Lyon), 10-263 (Kuhnemann) Bowling: M.

Shami 14.4-4-60-4 (nb1), M. Siraj 10-2-30-0, R. Ashwin 21-4-57-3, R. Jadeja 21-2-68-3 (nb1), A. Patel 12-2-34-0 Toss: Australia Series: India leads 1-0 Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)