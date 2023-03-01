UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India V Australia 3rd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Cricket: India v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Indore, India, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after India's first innings on day one of the third Test against Australia at the Holkar cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday: India R.

Sharma st Carey b Kuhnemann 12 S. Gill c Smith b Kuhnemann 21 C. Pujara b Lyon 1 V. Kohli lbw b Murphy 22 R. Jadeja c Kuhnemann b Lyon 4 S. Iyer b Kuhnemann 0 S. Bharat lbw b Lyon 17 A. Patel not out 12 R.

Ashwin c Carey b Kuhnemann 3 U. Yadav lbw b Kuhnemann 17 M. Siraj run out 0 Extras 0 Total (all out, 33.2 overs) 109 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Rohit, 2-34 (Gill), 3-36 (Pujara), 4-44 (Jadeja), 5-45 (Iyer), 6-70 (Kohli), 7-82 (Bharat), 8-88 (Ashwin), 9-108 (Yadav), 10-109 (Siraj) Bowling: Starc 5-0-21-0, Green 2-0-14-0, Kuhnemann 9-2-16-5, Lyon 11.2-2-35-3, Murphy 6-1-23-1 Toss: India Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

