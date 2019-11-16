Cricket: India v Bangladesh Test scoreboard

Indore, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on the third day of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Indore on Saturday: Bangladesh 1st innings 150 (Mushfiqur 43; M.

Shami 3-27) India 1st innings (overnight 493-6) M. Agarwal c Abu b Mehidy 243 R. Sharma c Liton b Abu 6 C. Pujara c sub (Saif) b Abu 54 V. Kohli lbw b Abu 0 A. Rahane c Taijul b Abu 86 R. Jadeja not out 60 W.

Saha b Ebadat 12 U.

Yadav not out 25 Extras (lb1, nb3, w3) 7 Total (6 wickets dec, 114 overs) 493 To bat: R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, M. Shami Fall of wickets: 1-14 (R. Sharma), 2-105 (Pujara), 3-119 (Kohli), 4-309 (Rahane), 5-432 (Agarwal), 6-454 (Saha) Bowling: Ebadat 31-5-115-1 (w3), Abu 25-3-108-4 (nb3), Taijul 28-4-120-0, Mehidy 27-0-125-1, Mahmudullah 3-0-24-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Narendra Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)