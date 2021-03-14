Cricket: India v England 2nd T20I scoreboard

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 international between India and England in Ahmedabad on Sunday: England J. Roy c Kumar b Sundar 46 J.

Buttler lbw b Kumar 0 D. Malan lbw b Chahal 24 J. Bairstow c Yadav b Sundar 20 E. Morgan c Pant b Thakur 28 B. Stokes c Pandya b Thakur 24 S. Curran not out 6 C. Jordan not out 0 Extras (b1, lb10, w5) 16 Total (20 overs, 6 wickets) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Buttler), 2-64 (Malan), 3-91 (Roy), 4-119 (Bairstow), 5-142 (Morgan), 6-160 (Stokes) Did not bat: T.

Curran, J. Archer, A. Rashid Bowling: Kumar 4-0-28-1 (w1), Sundar 4-0-29-2, Thakur 4-0-29-2 (w1), Pandya 4-0-33-0 (w1), Chahal 4-0-34-1 (w2) India (target 165) KL Rahul c Buttler b S.

Curran 0 I.

Kishan lbw b Rashid 56 V. Kohli not out 73 R. Pant c Bairstow b Jordan 26 S. Iyer not out 8 Extras (lb1, nb1, w1) 3 Total (17.5 overs, 7 wickets) 166 Fall of wickets: 0-1 (Rahul), 2-94 (Kishan), 3-130 (Pant) Did not bat: S.

Yadav, H. Pandya, W. Sundar, S. Thakur, B. Kumar, Y. Chahal Bowling: S. Curran 4-1-22-1, Archer 4-0-24-0 (w1), Jordan 2.5-0-38-1, T. Curran 2-0-26-0, Stokes 1-0-17-0 (nb1), Rashid 4-0-38-1 Toss: India result: India won by 7 wickets Series: Five-match series level at 1-1 Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Anil Chaudhary (IND)tv umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)