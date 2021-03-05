Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Ahmedabad, India, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the fourth and final Test between India and England in Ahmedabad on Friday: England 1st innings 205 (B.

Stokes 55; A. Patel 4-68) India 1st innings (overnight 24-1, R. Sharma 8, C. Pujara 15) S. Gill lbw b Anderson 0 R. Sharma lbw b Stokes 49 C. Pujara lbw b Leach 17 V. Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0 A.

Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27 R. Pant c Root b Anderson 101 R. Ashwin c Pope b Leach 13 W.

Sundar not out 60 A. Patel not out 11 Extras (b8, lb5, nb3) 16 Total (94 overs, 7 wickets) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Gill), 2-40 (Pujara), 3-41 (Kohli), 4-80 (Rahane), 5-121 (R.

Sharma), 6-146 (Ashwin), 7-259 (Pant) To bat: I. Sharma, M. Siraj Bowling: Anderson 20-11-40-3, Stokes 22-6-73-2 (nb1), Leach 23-5-66-2 (nb1), Bess 15-1-56-0 (nb1), Root 14-1-46-0 Toss: England Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)