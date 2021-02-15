Cricket: India v England second Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chennai, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second Test between India and England in Chennai on Monday: India 1st innings (329, Sharma 161; Ali 4-128) England 1st innings (134, Foakes 42 not out; Ashwin 5-43) India 2nd innings (overnight 54-1) R. Sharma st Foakes b Leach 26 S. Gill lbw b Leach 14 C. Pujara run out (Pope/Foakes) 7 V. Kohli lbw b Ali 62 R. Pant st Foakes b Leach 8 A. Rahane c Pope b Ali 10 A. Patel lbw b Ali 7 R. Ashwin b Stone 106 K. Yadav lbw b Ali 3 I. Sharma c Stone b Leach 7 M. Siraj not out 16 Extras (b5, lb15) 20 Total (85.5 overs, all out) 286 Fall of wicket: 1-42 (Gill), 2-55 (Pujara), 3-55 (R. Sharma), 4-65 (Pant), 5-86 (Rahane), 6-106 (Patel), 7-202 (Kohli), 8-210 (Yadav), 9-237 (I.

Sharma), 10-286 (Ashwin).

Bowling: Stone 6.5-1-21-1, Leach 33-6-100-4, Ali 32-7-98-4, Root 4-0-15-0, Broad 9-3-25-0, Lawrence, 1-0-7-0 England 2nd innings (target 482) R. Burns c Kohli b Ashwin 25 D. Sibley lbw b Patel 3 D. Lawrence not out 19 J. Leach c R. Sharma b Patel 0 J. Root not out 2 Extras (b4) 4 Total (19 overs, 3 wickets) 53 Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Sibley), 2-49 (Burns), 3-50 (Leach) To bat: B. Stokes, O. Pope, B. Foakes, M. Ali, S. Broad, O. Stone Bowling: Sharma 2-1-6-0, Patel 9-3-15-2, Ashwin 8-1-28-1 Toss: India Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)