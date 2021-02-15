UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: India V England Second Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Cricket: India v England second Test scoreboard

Chennai, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second Test between India and England in Chennai on Monday: India 1st innings (329, Sharma 161; Ali 4-128) England 1st innings (134, Foakes 42 not out; Ashwin 5-43) India 2nd innings (overnight 54-1) R. Sharma st Foakes b Leach 26 S. Gill lbw b Leach 14 C. Pujara run out (Pope/Foakes) 7 V. Kohli lbw b Ali 62 R. Pant st Foakes b Leach 8 A. Rahane c Pope b Ali 10 A. Patel lbw b Ali 7 R. Ashwin b Stone 106 K. Yadav lbw b Ali 3 I. Sharma c Stone b Leach 7 M. Siraj not out 16 Extras (b5, lb15) 20 Total (85.5 overs, all out) 286 Fall of wicket: 1-42 (Gill), 2-55 (Pujara), 3-55 (R. Sharma), 4-65 (Pant), 5-86 (Rahane), 6-106 (Patel), 7-202 (Kohli), 8-210 (Yadav), 9-237 (I.

Sharma), 10-286 (Ashwin).

Bowling: Stone 6.5-1-21-1, Leach 33-6-100-4, Ali 32-7-98-4, Root 4-0-15-0, Broad 9-3-25-0, Lawrence, 1-0-7-0 England 2nd innings (target 482) R. Burns c Kohli b Ashwin 25 D. Sibley lbw b Patel 3 D. Lawrence not out 19 J. Leach c R. Sharma b Patel 0 J. Root not out 2 Extras (b4) 4 Total (19 overs, 3 wickets) 53 Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Sibley), 2-49 (Burns), 3-50 (Leach) To bat: B. Stokes, O. Pope, B. Foakes, M. Ali, S. Broad, O. Stone Bowling: Sharma 2-1-6-0, Patel 9-3-15-2, Ashwin 8-1-28-1 Toss: India Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

India Chennai Lawrence Virat Kohli TV All

Recent Stories

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

4 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

7 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

21 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.