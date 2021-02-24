UrduPoint.com
Cricket: India V England Third Test Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Cricket: India v England third Test scoreboard

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after England's innings on day one of the day-night third cricket Test against India in Ahmedabad on Wednesday: England Z.

Crawley lbw b Patel 53 D. Sibley c R. Sharma b I. Sharma 0 J. Bairstow lbw b Patel 0 J. Root lbw b Ashwin 17 B. Stokes lbw b Patel 6 O. Pope b Ashwin 1 B. Foakes b Patel 12 J. Archer b Patel 11 J.

Leach c Pujara b Ashwin 3 S. Broad c Bumrah b Patel 3 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b1, lb2, nb3) 6 Total (48.4 overs, all out) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Sibley), 2-27 (Bairstow), 3-74 (Root), 4-80 (Crawley), 5-81 (Pope), 6-81 (Stokes), 7-93 (Patel), 8-98 (Leach), 9-105 (Broad), 10-112 (Foakes) Bowling: I.

Sharma 5-1-26-1 (nb1), Bumrah 6-3-19-0 (nb1), Patel 21.4-6-38-6, Ashwin 16-6-26-3 India: R. Sharma, S. Gill, C. Pujara, V. Kohli (capt), A. Rahane, R. Pant, W. Sundar, A. Patel, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, J. Bumrah Toss: England Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Chettihody Shamshuddin (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

