Cricket: India V Netherlands Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after India beat the Netherlands in Group 2 of the Twenty20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday: India K. Rahul lbw Van Meekeren 9 R.

Sharma c Ackermann b Klaassen 53 V. Kohli not out 62 S. Yadav not out 51 Extras (lb1, w3) 4 Total (2 wickets, 20 overs) 179 Did not bat: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Rahul), 2-84 (Sharma) Bowling: Klaassen 4-0-33-1, Pringle 4-0-30-0, Van Meekeren 4-0-32-1, De Leede 3-0-33-0, Van Beek 4-0-45-0, Ahmad 1-0-5-0 Netherlands V.

Singh b Kumar 1 M. O'Dowd b Patel 16 B. De Leede c Pandya b Patel 16 C.

Ackermann c Patel b Ashwin 17 T. Cooper c sub (Hooda) b Ashwin 9 S. Edwards c sub (Hooda) b Kumar 5 T. Pringle c Kohli b Shami 20 L.

Van Beek c Karthik b Singh 3 S. Ahmad not out 16 F. Klaassen lbw b Singh 0 P. Van Meekeren not out 14 Extras (lb2, nb1, w3) 6 Total (9 wickets, 20 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Singh), 2-20 (O'Dowd), 3-47 (De Leede), 4-62 (Ackermann), 5-63 (Cooper), 6-87 (Pringle), 7-89 (Edwards), 8-101 (De Leede), 9-101 (Klaassen) Bowling: Kumar 3-2-9-2, Singh 4-0-37-2, Shami 4-0-27-1, Patel 4-0-18-2, Pandya 1-0-9-0, Aswin 4-0-21-2 Toss: India result: India won by 56 runs Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Michael Gough (ENG)tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

