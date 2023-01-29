Cricket: India v New Zealand 2nd T20 scores

Lucknow, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between India and New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday: New Zealand 99-8 in 20 overs (M.

Santner 19 not out; A. Singh 2-7) v India 101-4 in 19.5 overs (S. Yadav 26 not out; M. Bracewell 1-13) Toss: New Zealand result: India won by six wickets Series: Three-match series level at 1-1 Remaining game: February 1, Ahmedabad