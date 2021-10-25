Cricket: India v Pakistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday: India KL Rahul b Afridi 3 R. Sharma lbw b Afridi 0 V.

Kohli c Rizwan b Afridi 57 S. Yadav c Rizwan b Ali 11 R. Pant c and b Shadab 39 R. Jadeja c sub (Nawaz) b Ali 13 H. Pandya c Babar b Rauf 11 B. Kumar not out 5 M. Shami not out 0 Extras (b6, lb1, nb1, w4) 12 Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 151 Did not bat: J.

Bumrah, V. Chakravarthy Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Sharma), 2-6 (Rahul), 3-31 (Yadav), 4-84 (Pant), 5-125 (Jadeja), 6-133 (Kohli), 7-146 (Pandya) Bowling: Afridi 4-0-31-3 (nb1, w1), Wasim 2-0-10-0, Ali 4-0-44-2, Shadab 4-0-22-1 (w1), Hafeez 2-0-12-0, Rauf 4-0-25-1 (w2) Pakistan (target 152) M.

Rizwan not out 79 B. Azam not out 68 Extras (lb1, w4) 5 Total (0 wickets, 17.5 overs) 152 Did not bat: F. Zaman, M. Hafeez, S. Malik, A. Ali, S. Khan, I. Wasim, H. Ali, H. Rauf, S. Afridi Bowling: Kumar 3-0-25-0 (w3), Shami 3.5-0-43-0, Bumrah 3-0-22-0, Chakravarthy 4-0-33-0 (w1), Jadeja 4-0-28-0 Toss: Pakistan result: Pakistan won by 10 wickets Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA) tv Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match Referee: David Boonafp