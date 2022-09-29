UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India V South Africa 1st T20 Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Cricket: India v South Africa 1st T20 scores

Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Brief scores after the end of the first Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday: South Africa: 106-8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25, Wayne Parnell 24; Arshdeep Singh 3-32, Deepak Chahar 2-24, Harshal Patel 2-26) India: 110-2 in 16.

4 overs (KL Rahul 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out; Kagiso Rabada 1-16, Anrich Nortje 1-32) Toss: IndiaResult: India won by eight wicketsSeries: India lead the three-match series 1-0

Related Topics

India Thiruvananthapuram Lead South Africa KL Rahul Keshav Maharaj Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Chahar Harshal Patel

Recent Stories

Boy crushed to death by elevator

Boy crushed to death by elevator

7 minutes ago
 Hurricane Ian Kills 2 People, Cuts Power in Wester ..

Hurricane Ian Kills 2 People, Cuts Power in Western Cuba - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Russia Warns US, UK Against Rash Steps in Context ..

Russia Warns US, UK Against Rash Steps in Context of Ukraine - Gavrilov

7 minutes ago
 White House Says Biden Sought to Prevent Nord Stre ..

White House Says Biden Sought to Prevent Nord Stream Operations, Denies Sabotage

10 minutes ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

10 minutes ago
 Blinken to Speak With European Allies Today About ..

Blinken to Speak With European Allies Today About 'Sabotage' of Nord Stream - St ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.