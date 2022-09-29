Cricket: India v South Africa 1st T20 scores

Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Brief scores after the end of the first Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday: South Africa: 106-8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25, Wayne Parnell 24; Arshdeep Singh 3-32, Deepak Chahar 2-24, Harshal Patel 2-26) India: 110-2 in 16.

4 overs (KL Rahul 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out; Kagiso Rabada 1-16, Anrich Nortje 1-32) Toss: IndiaResult: India won by eight wicketsSeries: India lead the three-match series 1-0