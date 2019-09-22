Cricket: India v South Africa T20 scoreboard

Bangalore, India, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Bangalore on Sunday: India S. Dhawan c Bavuma b Shamsi 36 R.

Sharma c R. Hendricks b B. Hendricks 9 V. Kohli c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 9 R. Pant c Phehlukwayo b Fortuin 19 S. Iyer st de Kock b Fortuin 5 H. Pandya c Miller b Rabada 14 K. Pandya c de Kock b B.

Hendricks 4 R. Jadeja c & b Rabada 19 W. Sundar run out (de Kock/Rabada) 4 D. Chahar not out 0 N. Saini not out 0 Extras (b1, lb2, w12) 15 Total (9 wickets, 20 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Sharma), 2-63 (Dhawan), 3-68 (Kohli), 4-90 (Pant), 5-91 (Iyer), 6-98 (K.

Pandya), 7-127 (Jadeja), 8-133 (Sundar), 9-133 (H. Pandya) Bowling: Fortuin 3-0-19-2 (1w), Rabada 4-0-39-0 (8w), B.

Hendricks 4-0-14-2 (3w), Phehlukwayo 4-0-28-0, Shamsi 4-0-23-1, Pretorius 1-0-8-0 South Africa R.

Hendricks c Kohli b H. Pandya 28 Q. de Kock not out 79 T. Bavuma not out 27 Extras (lb2, w4) 6 Total (one wicket, 16.5 overs) 140 Did not bat: R. van der Dussen, D. Miller, D. Pretorius, A. Phehlukwayo, B.

Fortuin, K. Rabada, B. Hendricks, T. Shamsi Fall of wickets: 1-76 (R. Hendricks) Bowling: Sundar 4-0-27-0, Chahar 3-0-15-0 (1w), Saini 2-0-25-0, K. Pandya 3.5-0-40-0 (1w), H. Pandya 2-0-23-1 (2w), Jadeja 2-0-8-0 Toss: India result: South Africa won by nine wickets Series: Three-match series ends level at 1-1 Umpires: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND) and Anil Chaudhary (IND) tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)afp