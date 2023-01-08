UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 3rd T20 scores

Rajkot, India, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the third and final Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday: India 228-5 in 20 overs (S.

Yadav 112 not out, S. Gill 46, R.

Tripathi 35; D. Madushanka 2-55) v Sri Lanka 137 all out in 16.4 overs (K. Mendis 23, D. Shanaka 23; A. Singh 3-20, H. Pandya 2-30, Y. Chahal 2-30, U. Malik 2-31) Toss: IndiaResult: India won by 91 runsSeries: India won the three-match series 2-1

