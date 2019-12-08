Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

Thiruvananthapuram, India, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after India's innings in the second Twenty20 international against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday: India R.

Sharma b Holder 15 KL Rahul c Hetmyer b Pierre 11 S. Dube c Hetmyer b Walsh 54 V. Kohli c Simmons b Williams 19 R. Pant not out 33 S. Iyer c King b Walsh 10 R. Jadeja b Williams 9 W. Sundar c & b Cottrell 0 D.

Chahar not out 1 Extras (lb3, nb2, w13) 18 Total (7 wickets, 20 wickets) 170 Did not bat: B. Kumar, Y. Chahal Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Rahul), 2-56 (Sharma), 3-97 (Dube), 4-120 (Kohli), 5-144 (Iyer), 6-164 (Jadeja), 7-167 (Sundar) Bowling: Cottrell 4-0-27-1 (w3), Pierre 2-0-11-1, Holder 4-0-42-1, Williams 4-0-30-2 (w3, nb2), Pollard 2-0-29-0 (w3), Walsh 4-0-28-2 West Indies: K.

Pollard, E. Lewis, L. Simmons, B. King, S. Hetmyer, N. Pooran, J. Holder, K. Pierre, K. Williams, S. Cottrell, H. Walsh Jr Toss: West Indies Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND) tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND) Match referee: David Boon (AUS) afp