Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores after the end of the first innings from the Women's Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Sunday:Delhi Capitals 131-9 in 20 overs (M. Lanning 35, S. Pandey 27 not out, R. Yadav 27 not out; Issy Wong 3-42, Haley Matthews 3-5) v Mumbai IndiansToss: Delhi Capitals