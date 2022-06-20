Cricket: Netherlands v England 2nd ODI scorecard

Amstelveen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after the second one-day international between the Netherlands and England at VRA cricket ground in Amstelveen on Sunday.

Game shortened due to overnight rain delay: Netherlands (41 overs) Vikramjit Singh c Carse b Willey 10 Max O'Dowd c Malan b Rashid 7 Tom Cooper lbw b Carse 17 Bas de Leede c Willey b Livingstone 34 Scott Edwards run out (Willey) 78 Teja Nidamanuru b Willey 28 Logan van Beek not out 30 Tim Pringle b Rashid 0 Shane Snater not out 17 Extras: (b5, lb5, w4) 14 Total: (41 overs; seven wickets) 235 Did not bat: Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Singh), 2-34 (O'Dowd), 3-36 (Cooper), 4-97 (De Leede), 5-170 (Nidamanuru), 6- 189 (Edwards), 7-191 (Pringle) Bowling: Willey 8-0-46-2, Topley 8-1-35-0, Rashid 9-0-50-2, Carse 7-0-36-1, Ali 4-0-30-0, Livingstone 5-0-28-1 England Jason Roy c Snater b Aryan Dutt 73 Phil Salt b Aryan Dutt 77 Dawid Malan not out 36 Eoin Morgan c Snater b Cooper 0 Liam Livingstone b Pringle 4 Moeen Ali not out 42 Extras: (lb5, w2) 7 Total: (36.

1 overs; four wickets) 239-4 Did not bat: Jos Buttler, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rasheed, Reece Topley Fall of wickets: 1-139 (Roy), 2-168 (Salt), 3-169 (Morgan), 4-177 (Livingstone) Bowling: Dutt 9-1-55-2, Pringle 8-0-51-1, Snater 3.1-0-26-0, De Leede 3-0-27-0, Cooper 4-0-25-1, Nidamanuru 1-0-8-0 result: England won by six wickets Umpires: Nitin Bathi (NED), Paul Reiffel (AUS) tv referee: Rizwan Akram (NED)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)afp