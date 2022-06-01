Cricket: Netherlands v West Indies ODI scoreboard

Amstelveen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Netherlands and West Indies in Amstelveen on Tuesday: Netherlands V.

Singh lbw b Hosein 47 M. O'Dowd b Walsh 39 M. Ahmed lbw b Hosein 13 B. de Leede c Hope b Mayers 17 S. Edwards lbw b Phillip 13 T. Nidamanuru not out 58 P. Seelaar c Phillip b Joseph 14 L. van Beek b Mayers 11 R.

Klein not out 2 Extras (b4, lb8, w14) 26 Total (7 wickets, 45 overs) 240 Did not bat: A. Dutt, V. Kingma Fall of wickets: 1-63 (Singh), 2-102 (Ahmed), 3-124 (O'Dowd), 4-138 (de Leede), 5-155 (Edwards), 6-183 (Seelaar), 7-238 (van Beek) Bowling: Joseph 9-0-36-1 (1w), Phillip 9-0-66-1 (4w), Mayers 9-1-50-2, Hosein 9-0-29-2, Walsh 9-0-47-1 (5w) West Indies S.

Hope not out 119 S. Brooks c & b van Beek 60 N. Bonner lbw b van Beek 0 N. Pooran b Dutt 7 B. King not out 58 Extras (lb1, nb1, w3) 5 Total (3 wickets, 43.1 overs) 249 Did not bat: K. Carty, K. Mayers, A.

Joseph, A. Phillip, H. Walsh, A. Hosein Fall of wickets: 1-120 (Brooks), 2-120 (Bonner), 3-133 (Pooran) Bowling: van Beek 8-1-49-2, Kingma 7-0-47-0 (1w, 1nb), Klein 7.1-0-38-0, Seelaar 9-0-36-0, Dutt 8-0-46-1, de Leede 4-0-32-0 (2w) Toss: West Indiea result: West Indies won by 7 wickets (D/L method) Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rizwan Akram (NED) tv umpire: Nitin Bathi (NED) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) afp