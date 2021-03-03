Cricket: New Zealand v Australia third T20 scores

Wellington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Scoreboard in the third Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Australia at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday.

Australia: M. Wade c Guptill b Boult 5 A. Finch c Jamieson b Sodhi 69 J. Philippe c Guptill b Sodhi 43 G. Maxwell c Seifert b Maxwell 70 M. Stoinis not out 9 M. Marsh not out 6 Extras (b1, lb1, w2, nb2) 6 Total (4 wickets; 20 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Wade), 2-89 (Philippe), 3-153 (Finch), 4-194 (Maxwell) Did not bat: A. Agar, J. Richardson, K. Richardson, A. Zampa, R. Meredith.

Bowling: Southee 4-0-37-1 (2w), Boult 4-0-39-1, Neesham 4-0-60-0 (1nb), Jamieson 4-0-38-0, Sodhi 4-0-32-2 (1nb) New Zealand M. Guptill c Agar b Zampa 43 T. Seifert c Stoinis b Meredith 4 K. Williamson lbw b Meredith 9 D. Conway c Stoinis b Agar 38 G.

Phillips c K. Richardson b Agar 13 J. Neesham c Wade b Agar 0 M. Chapman c Zampa b Agar 18 T. Southee c Maxwell b Agar 5 K. Jamieson lbw Agar 11 I. Sodhi c&b K. Richardson 1 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (lb1, w1) 2 Total (10 wickets; 17.1 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Seifert), 2-48 (Williamson) 3-80 (Guptill), 4-109 (Phillips), 5-109 (Conway), 6-110 (Neesham), 7-116 (Southee), 8-138 (Chapman), 9-144 (K.Jamieson), 10-144 (Sodhi) Bowling: J. Richardson 3-0-34-0, Meredith 4-0-24-2, Zampa 2-0-17-1, K. Richardson 2.1-0-17-1(1w), Agar 4-0-30-6, Stoinis 1-0-6-0, Maxwell 1-0-15-0 Toss: New Zealand result: Australia win by 64 runs Series: New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-1 Man of the match: Ashton Agar (AUS) Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL).

TV umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)