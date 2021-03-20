Cricket: New Zealand v Bangladesh 1st ODI scoreboard

UrduPoint.com
Dunedin, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the opening one-day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Dunedin on Satuday.

Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal lbw b Boult 13 Liton Das c Boult b Neesham 19 Soumya Sarkar c Conway b Boult 0 Mushfiqur Rahim c Guptill b Neesham 23 Mohammad Mithun run out (Neesham) 9 Mahmudullah c Santner b Henry 27 Mehidy Hasan b Santner 1 Mahedi Hasan c Nicholls b Santner 14 Taskin Ahmed c Santner b Boult 10 Hasan Mahmud b Boult 1 Mustafizur Rahman not out 1 Extras (lb3, w9, nb1) 13 Total (10 wickets; 41.5 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Tamim), 2-19 (Soumya), 3-42 (Das), 4-69 (Mushfiqur), 5-72 (Mithun), 6-78 (Mehidy), 7-98 (Mahedi), 8-125 (Mahmudullah), 9-130 (Mahmud), 10-131 (Taskin) Bowling: Boult 8.

5-0-27-4 (w4), Henry 9-1-26-1, Jamieson 8-1-25-0 (w1), Neesham 8-1-27-2 (w2, 1nb), Santner 8-0-23-2 (2) New Zealand M. Guptill c Mushfiqur b Taskin 38 H. Nicholls not out 49 D. Conway c Mahmudullah b Mahmud 27 Will Young not out 11 Extras: (b1, lb2, nb2, w2) 7 Total: (two wickets; 21.2 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1-54 (Guptill), 2-119 (Conway) Did not bat: Tom Latham, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult Bowling: Mustafizur 4-0-26-0 (1w), Mahmud 4.2-0-49-1, Taskin 4-0-23-1 (1w, 2nb), Mahedi 6-0-17-0, Mehidy 2-0-9-0, Soumya 1-0-5-0 Toss: New Zealand result: New Zealand won by eight wickets Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

