Cricket: New Zealand v Bangladesh T20 scoreboard

Hamilton, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the opening Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Hamilton on Sunday.

New Zealand M. Guptill c Soumya b Nasum 35 F. Allen b Nasum 0 D. Conway not out 92 W. Young c Hossain b Mahedi 53 G. Phillips not out 24 Extras (lb2, w4) 6 Total (three wickets; 20 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Allen), 2-53 (Guptill), 3-158 (Young) Did not bat: Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson Bowling: Nasum 4-0-30-2 (1w), Saifuddin 4-0-43-0 (2w), Shoriful 4-0-50-0, Mustafizur 4-0-48-0 (1w), Mahedi 4-0-37-1 Bangladesh Mohammad Naim lbw Ferguson 27 Liton Das c Sodhi b Southee 4 Soumya Sarkar c and b Sodhi 5 Mohammad Mithun b Sodhi 4 Mahmadullah b Sodhi 11 Afif Hossain b Ferguson 45 Mahedi Hasan b Sodhi 0 M.

Saifuddin not out 34 Shoriful islam c Guptill b Bennett 5 Nasum Ahmed not out 0 Extras (lb2, w7) 9 Total (eight wickets; 20 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Das), 2-39 (Naim), 3-43 (Sarkar), 4-44 (Mithun), 5-59 (Mahmudullah), 6-59 (Mahedi), 7-122 (Afif), 8-133 (Shoriful) Did not bat: Mustafizur Rahman Bowling: Southee 4-0-34-1 (3w), Bennett 4-0-20-1 (1w), Ferguson 4-0-25-2, Sodhi 4-0-28-4 (1w), Chapman 1-0-9-0, Phillips 1-0-5-0 (2w), Mitchell 2-0-21-0 Toss: New Zealand result: New Zealand won by 66 runs Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).