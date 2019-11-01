Cricket: New Zealand v England 1st T20 scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand's innings in the opening Twenty20 international against England in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand M. Guptill b S.Curran 2 C. Munro c Morgan b Jordan 21 T. Siefert c Bairstow b Jordan 32 C. de Grandhomme c Vince b Rashid 19 R. Taylor c Bairstow b Brown 44 D. Mitchell not out 30 M.

Santner not out 1 Extras (lb3, w4) 4 Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Guptill), 2-39 (Munro), 3-72 (de Grandhomme), 4-93 (Siefert), 5-149 (Taylor) Bowling: S.Curran 4-0-33-1, T.Curran 4-1-25-0 (xw), Jordan 4-0-28-2, Rashid 4-0-31-1, Brown 4-0-33-1 England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Pat Brown.

Toss: England Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL) and Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Ash Mehrotra (NZL)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)