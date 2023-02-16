UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V England First Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v England first Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after England declared in their first innings on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Thursday: England 1st innings Z.

Crawley c Bracewell b Southee 4 B. Duckett c Bracewell b Tickner 84 O. Pope c Latham b Southee 42 J. Root c Mitchell b Wagner 14 H. Brook b Wagner 89 B. Stokes c Latham b Kuggeleijn 19 B. Foakes c Williamson b Wagner 38 S.

Broad c Conway b Kuggeleijn 2 O. Robinson not out 15 J.

Leach c Latham b Wagner 1 Extras (lb7, nb6, w4) 17 Total (9 wkts, 58.2 overs) 325/d Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Crawley), 2-117 (Duckett), 3-152 (Pope), 4-154 (Root), 5-209 (Stokes), 6-298 (Brook), 7-305 (Broad), 8-319 (Foakes), 9-325 (Leach) Did not bat: J.

Anderson Bowling: Southee 13-1-71-2, Wagner 16.2-0-82-4 (5nb), Tickner 13-0-72-1 (1nb), Kuggeleijn 13-0-80-2 (4w), Bracewell 3-0-13-0 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

