Cricket: New Zealand v England second Test

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after the first day of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Wellington on Friday: England 1st innings Z. Crawley c Blundell b Henry 2 B.

Duckett c Bracewell b Southee 9 O. Pope c Bracewell b Henry 10 J. Root not out 101 H.

Brook not out 184 Extras (lb8, w1) 9 Total (3 wkts, 65 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Crawley), 2-21 (Pope), 3-21 (Duckett) Yet to bat: Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson Bowling: Southee 17-5-48-1, Henry 15-2-64-2, Mitchell 9-1-61-0, Wagner 17-1-101-0, Bracewell 7-0-33-0 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)