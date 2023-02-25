Cricket: New Zealand v England second Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after England declared on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday: England 1st innings (overnight 315-3) Z.

Crawley c Blundell b Henry 2 B. Duckett c Bracewell b Southee 9 O. Pope c Bracewell b Henry 10 J. Root not out 153 H. Brook c and b Henry 186 B.

Stokes c sub (Kuggeleijn) b Wagner 27 B Foakes st Blundell b Bracewell 0 S Broad lbw b Bracewell 14 O Robinson c Southee b Henry 18 J.

Leach not out 6 Extras (lb8, w2) 10 Total (8 wkts, 87.1 overs) 435/d Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Crawley), 2-21 (Pope), 3-21 (Duckett), 4-323 (Brook), 5-362 (Stokes), 6-363 (Foakes), 7-389 (Broad), 8-424 (Robinson) Did not bat: James Anderson Bowling: Southee 24-5-93-1, Henry 22.1-3-100-4 (1w), Mitchell 9-1-61-0, Wagner 21-1-119-1 (1w), Bracewell 11-0-54-2 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)