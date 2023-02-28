UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V England Second Test Scoreboard

Published February 28, 2023

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Completed scoreboard after New Zealand beat England by one run on day five of the second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday: England 1st innings 435-8dec (H.

Brook 186, J. Root 153; M. Henry 4-100) New Zealand 1st innings 209 (T. Southee 73, T. Blundell 38; S. Broad 4-61, J. Anderson 3-37) New Zealand 2nd innings (f/o) 483 (K. Williamson 132, T. Blundell 90; J.

Leach 5-157) England second innings (overnight 48-1, target 258) Z. Crawley b Southee 24 B. Duckett c Blundell b Henry 33 O. Robinson c Bracewell b Southee 2 O. Pope c Latham b Wagner 14 J. Root c Bracewell b Wagner 95 H.

Brook run out 0 B. Stokes c Latham b Wagner 33 B. Foakes c Wagner b Southee 35 S. Broad c Wagner b Henry 11 J. Leach not out 1 J. Anderson c Blundell b Wagner 4 Extras (lb1, nb1, w2) 4 Total (all out, 74.2 overs) 256 Wickets: 1-39 (Crawley), 2-53 (Robinson), 3-59 (Duckett), 4-80 (Pope), 5-80 (Brook), 6-201 (Stokes), 7-202 (Root), 8-215 (Broad), 9-251 (Foakes), 10-256 (Anderson) Bowling: Southee 20.1-5-45-3 (1w), Henry 21.5-3-75-2, Bracewell 17-2-73-0 (1nb), Neil Wagner 15.2-0-62-4 (1w) Toss: New Zealand result: New Zealand won by 1 run Series: Drawn 1-1 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

