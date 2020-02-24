UrduPoint.com
Cricket: New Zealand V India 1st Test Final Scoreboard

Cricket: New Zealand v India 1st Test final scoreboard

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Final New Zealand v India first Test scoreboard on day four at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday: India 1st innings 165 (A. Rahane 46; K.

Jamieson 4-39, T. Southee 4-49) New Zealand 1st innings 348 (K. Williamson 89, R. Taylor 44, K. Jamieson 44; I. Sharma 5-68, R. Ashwin 3-99) India 2nd innings (overnight 144-4) P. Shaw c Latham b Boult 14 M.

Agarwal c Watling b Southee 58 C. Pujara b Boult 11 V. Kohli c Watling b Boult 19 A. Rahane c Watling b Boult 29 H. Vihari b Southee 15 R. Pant c Boult b Southee 25 R. Ashwin lbw Soutee 4 I. Sharma lbw de Grandhomme 12 M.

Shami not out 2 J. Bumrah c sub (Mitchell) b Southee 0 Extras (w2) 2 Total (all out, 81 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Shaw), 2-78 (Pujara), 3-96 (Agarwal), 4-113 (Kohli), 5-148 (Rahane), 6-148 (Vihari), 7-162 (Ashwin), 8-189 (Sharma), 9-191 (Pant), 10-191 (Bumrah) Bowling: Southee 21-6-61-5, Boult 22-8-39-4, de Grandhomme 16-5-28-1, Jamieson 19-7-45-0 (2w), Patel 3-0-18-0 New Zealand 2nd innings T.

Latham not out 7 T. Blundell not out 2 Extras 0 Total (0 wickets, 1.4 overs) 9 Bowling: Sharma 1-0-8-0, Bumrah 0.4-0-1-0 result: New Zealand won by 10 wickets Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

