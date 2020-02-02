Cricket: New Zealand v India 5th T20 scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Completed scoreboard in the fifth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and India at Mount Maunganui on Sunday: India K.

Rahul c Santner b Bennett 45 S. Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 2 R. Sharma retired hurt 60 S. Iyer not out 33 S. Dube c Bruce b Kuggeleijn 5 M. Pandey not out 11 Extras: (lb1, w6) 7 Total: (three wickets; 20 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Samson), 2-96 (Rahul), 2-138 (Sharma retired), 3-148 (Dube) Did not bat: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah Bowling: Southee 4-0-52-0 (1w), Kuggeleijn 4-0-25-2(1w), Bennett 4-0-21-1, Sodhi 4-0-28-0, Santner 4-0-36-0 New Zealand M.

Guptill lbw Bumrah 2 C. Munro b Sundar 15 T.

Seifert c Samson b Saini 50 T. Bruce run out (Samson/Rahul) 0 R. Taylor c Rahul b Saini 53 D. Mitchell b Bumrah 2 M. Santner c Pandey b Thakur 6 S. Kuggeleijn c Sundar b Thakur 0 T.

Southee b Bumrah 6 Ish Sodhi not out 16 H . Bennett not out 1 Extras: (lb1, nb1, w3) 5 Total: (nine wickets; 20 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Guptill), 2-17 (Munro), 3-17 (Bruce), 4-116 (Seifert), 5-119 (Mitchell), 6-131 (Santner), 7-132 (Kuggeleijn), 8-133 (Taylor), 9-141 (Southee) Bowling: Sundar 3-0-20-1, Bumrah 4-0-12-3, Saini 4-0-23-2, Thakur 4-0-38-2 (2w), Chahal 4-0-28-0 (1w), Dube 1-0-34-0 (1nb) Toss: India result: India won by seven runs Series: India 5-0 Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)tv umpire: Ashley Mehrotra (NZL)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)