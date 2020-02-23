UrduPoint.com
Cricket: New Zealand V India First Test Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v India first Test scoreboard

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the close of the New Zealand first innings on day three of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday: India 1st innings 165 (A.

Rahane 46; K. Jamieson 4-39, T. Southee 4-49) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 216-5) T. Latham c Pant b Sharma 11 T. Blundell b Sharma 30 K. Williamson c sub (Jadeja) b Shami 89 R. Taylor c Pujara b Sharma 44 H.

Nicholls c Kohli b Ashwin 17 B. Watling c Pant b Bumrah 14 C. de Grandhomme c Pant b Ashwin 43 T. Southee c Shami b Sharma 6 K.

Jamieson c Vihari b Ashwin 44 A. Patel not out 4 T. Boult c Pant b Sharma 38 Extras (b1, lb1, w6) 8 Total (all out, 100.2 overs) 348 Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Latham), 2-73 (Blundell), 3-166 (Taylor), 4-185 (Williamson), 5-207 (Nicholls), 6-216 (Watling), 7-225 (Southee), 8-296 (Jamieson), 9-310 (de Grandhomme), 10-348 (Boult) Bowling: Bumrah 26-5-88-1 (6w), Sharma 22.2-6-68-5, Shami 23-2-91-1, Ashwin 29-1-99-3 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Aleem Dar (PAK)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

