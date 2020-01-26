Cricket: New Zealand v India Twenty20 scoreboard

(@imziishan)

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Completed scoreboard in the second Twenty20 international between New Zealand against India in Auckland on Sunday New Zealand M. Guptill c Kohli b Thakur 33 C. Munro c Kohli b Dube 26 K. Williamson c Chahal b Jadeja 14 C. de Grandhomme c&b Jadeja 3 R. Taylor c Sharma b Bumrah 18 T. Seifert not out 33 M. Santner not out 0 Extras: (lb1, w4) 5 Total: (five wickets; 20 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Guptill), 2-68 (Munro), 3-74 (de Grandhomme), 4-81 (Williamson), 5-125 (Taylor) Did not bat: Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett Bowling: Thakur 2-0-21-1 (w1), Shami 4-0-22-0, Bumrah 4-0-21-1, Chahal 4-0-33-0, Dube 2-0-16-1, Jadeja 4-0-18-2 (w2) India R.

Sharma c Taylor b Southee 8 K. Rahul not out 57 V. Kohli c Seifert b Southee 11 S. Iyer c Southee b Sodhi 44 S. Dube not out 8 Extras: (w7) 7 Total: (three wickets; 17.3 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Sharma), 2-39 (Kohli), 3-125(Iyer) Did not bat: Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowling: Southee 3.3-0-20-2, Bennett 3-0-29-0 (w1), Tickner 3-0-34-0, Santner 4-0-19-0, Sodhi 4-0-33-1 (w2) Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Ashley Mehrotra (NZL)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)