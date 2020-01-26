UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: New Zealand V India Twenty20 Scoreboard

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v India Twenty20 scoreboard

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Completed scoreboard in the second Twenty20 international between New Zealand against India in Auckland on Sunday New Zealand M. Guptill c Kohli b Thakur 33 C. Munro c Kohli b Dube 26 K. Williamson c Chahal b Jadeja 14 C. de Grandhomme c&b Jadeja 3 R. Taylor c Sharma b Bumrah 18 T. Seifert not out 33 M. Santner not out 0 Extras: (lb1, w4) 5 Total: (five wickets; 20 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Guptill), 2-68 (Munro), 3-74 (de Grandhomme), 4-81 (Williamson), 5-125 (Taylor) Did not bat: Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett Bowling: Thakur 2-0-21-1 (w1), Shami 4-0-22-0, Bumrah 4-0-21-1, Chahal 4-0-33-0, Dube 2-0-16-1, Jadeja 4-0-18-2 (w2) India R.

Sharma c Taylor b Southee 8 K. Rahul not out 57 V. Kohli c Seifert b Southee 11 S. Iyer c Southee b Sodhi 44 S. Dube not out 8 Extras: (w7) 7 Total: (three wickets; 17.3 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Sharma), 2-39 (Kohli), 3-125(Iyer) Did not bat: Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowling: Southee 3.3-0-20-2, Bennett 3-0-29-0 (w1), Tickner 3-0-34-0, Santner 4-0-19-0, Sodhi 4-0-33-1 (w2) Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)tv Umpire: Ashley Mehrotra (NZL)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

India Auckland Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Manish Pandey Shardul Thakur Yuzvendra Chahal Chris Broad Sunday TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Arab Monetary Fund announces inclusion of Saudi Ri ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

2 hours ago

China confirms first case of successful treatment ..

2 hours ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Institute for Banking to send 25 professi ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches AI-based device to tre ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.