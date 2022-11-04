UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V Ireland Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Adelaide, Australia, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Ireland in a Group 1 match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Friday: New Zealand F.

Allen c Hand b Adair 32 D. Conway c Adair b Delany 28 K. Williamson c Delany b Little 61 G. Phillips c Dockrell b Delany 17 G. Mitchell not out 31 J. Neesham lbw b Little 0 M. Santner lbw b Little 0 T.

Southee not out 1 Extras (b1, lb7, w7) 15 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 185 Did not bat: I. Sodhi, L. Ferguson, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Allen), 2-96 (Conway), 3-114 (Phillips), 4-174 (Williamson), 5-174 (Neesham), 6-174 (Santner) Bowling: Little 4-0-22-3 (w1), Adair 4-0-39-1 (w3), McCarthy 4-0-46-0, Delany 4-0-30-2 (w1), Hand 2-0-22-0, Dockrell 2-0-18-0 (w2) Ireland (target 186) P.

Stirling b Sodhi 37 A.

Balbirnie b Santner 30 L. Tucker c Allen b Sodhi 13 H. Tector c Southee b Santner 2 G. Delany c Conway b Ferguson 10 G. Dockrell c Williamson b Ferguson 23 C. Campher c Allen b Southee 7 F.

Hand c and b Ferguson 5 M. Adair c Phillips b Southee 4 B. McCarthy not out 6 J. Little not out 8 Extras (lb4, w1) 5 Total (9 wickets, 20 overs) 150 Fall of wickets: 1-68 (Balbirnie), 2-70 (Stirling), 3-73 (Tector), 4-94 (Delany), 5-102 (Tucker), 6-120 (Campher), 7-131 (Hand), 8-132 (Dockrell), 9-141 (Adair) Bowling: Boult 4-0-38-0, Southee 4-0-29-1, Ferguson 4-0-22-3, Santner 4-0-26-2, Sodhi 4-0-31-2 (w1) Toss: Ireland result: New Zealand won by 35 runs Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

