Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the New Zealand first innings on day two of the first Test against South Africa in Christchurch on Friday: South Africa 1st innings 95 (Z.

Hamza 25; Henry 7-23) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight 116-3) T. Latham b Olivier 15 W. Young c Verreynne b Jansen 8 D. Conway b Olivier 36 H. Nicholls c Markram b Olivier 105 N. Wagner c van der Dussen b Rabada 49 D.

Mitchell c Elgar b Stuurman 16 T. Blundell c Verreynne b Jansen 96 C. de Grandhomme c Jansen b Markram 45 K. Jamieson c Rabada b Markram 15 T.

Southee c Erwee b Rabada 4 M. Henry not out 58 Extras (b6, lb16, w6, nb7) 35 Total: (all out; 117.5 overs) 482 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Young), 2-36 (Latham), 3-111 (Conway), 4-191 (Wagner), 5-239 (Mitchell), 6-273 (Nicholls), 7-349 (de Grandhomme), 8-368 (Jamieson), 9-388 (Southee), 10-482 (Blundell) Bowling: Rabada 30-6-113-2 (5nb), Stuurman 29-5-124-1 (1w), Jansen 29.5-3-96-2 (1nb), Olivier 21-1-100-3 (5w,1nb), Markram 8-0-27-2 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)