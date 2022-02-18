UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the New Zealand first innings on day two of the first Test against South Africa in Christchurch on Friday: South Africa 1st innings 95 (Z.

Hamza 25; Henry 7-23) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight 116-3) T. Latham b Olivier 15 W. Young c Verreynne b Jansen 8 D. Conway b Olivier 36 H. Nicholls c Markram b Olivier 105 N. Wagner c van der Dussen b Rabada 49 D.

Mitchell c Elgar b Stuurman 16 T. Blundell c Verreynne b Jansen 96 C. de Grandhomme c Jansen b Markram 45 K. Jamieson c Rabada b Markram 15 T.

Southee c Erwee b Rabada 4 M. Henry not out 58 Extras (b6, lb16, w6, nb7) 35 Total: (all out; 117.5 overs) 482 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Young), 2-36 (Latham), 3-111 (Conway), 4-191 (Wagner), 5-239 (Mitchell), 6-273 (Nicholls), 7-349 (de Grandhomme), 8-368 (Jamieson), 9-388 (Southee), 10-482 (Blundell) Bowling: Rabada 30-6-113-2 (5nb), Stuurman 29-5-124-1 (1w), Jansen 29.5-3-96-2 (1nb), Olivier 21-1-100-3 (5w,1nb), Markram 8-0-27-2 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Young Christchurch Van Conway Mitchell South Africa Chris Gaffaney Jeff Crowe TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2022

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

1 hour ago
 Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

10 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

10 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

10 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>