Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday: South Africa 1st innings D.

Elgar b Southee 41 S. Erwee c Blundell b Henry 108 A. Markram c Mitchell b Wagner 42 R. van der Dussen not out 13 T.

Bavuma not out 22 Extras: (lb7, w1, nb4) 12 Total: (three wickets; 90 overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-111 (Elgar), 2-199 (Markram), 3-199 (Erwee) To bat: Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla Bowling: Southee 21-8-41-1, Henry 22-6-65-1, Jamieson 20-7-59-0 (1w), de Grandhomme 8-3-16-0 (1nb), Wagner 19-7-50-1 (3nb) Toss: South Africa Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)