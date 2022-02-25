UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday: South Africa 1st innings D.

Elgar b Southee 41 S. Erwee c Blundell b Henry 108 A. Markram c Mitchell b Wagner 42 R. van der Dussen not out 13 T.

Bavuma not out 22 Extras: (lb7, w1, nb4) 12 Total: (three wickets; 90 overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-111 (Elgar), 2-199 (Markram), 3-199 (Erwee) To bat: Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla Bowling: Southee 21-8-41-1, Henry 22-6-65-1, Jamieson 20-7-59-0 (1w), de Grandhomme 8-3-16-0 (1nb), Wagner 19-7-50-1 (3nb) Toss: South Africa Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Christchurch Van Lead Mitchell South Africa Keshav Maharaj Chris Gaffaney Jeff Crowe TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

24 minutes ago
 Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis ..

Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Dr.Noel Israel

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

1 hour ago
 PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

15 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>