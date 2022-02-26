UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard

Published February 26, 2022

Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of the South Africa first innings on day two of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday: South Africa 1st innings (overnight 238-3) D.

Elgar b Southee 41 S. Erwee c Blundell b Henry 108 A. Markram c Mitchell b Wagner 42 R. van der Dussen c Mitchell b Wagner 35 Temba Bavuma b Henry 29 K. Verreynne c Latham b Henry 4 W. Mulder c Blundell b Wagner 14 M.

Jansen not out 37 K. Rabada c Mitchell b Wagner 6 K. Maharaj c Nicholls b Jamieson 36 L.

Sipamla c Southee b Jamieson 0 Extras: (lb7, w1, nb4) 12 Total: (all out; 133 overs) 364 Fall of wickets: 1-111 (Elgar), 2-199 (Markram), 3-199 (Erwee), 4-257 (Bavuma), 5-261 (Verreynne), 6-277 (van der Dussen), 7-296 (Mulder), 8-302 (Rabada), 9-364 (Maharaj), 10-364 (Sipamla) Bowling: Southee 32-11-75-1, Henry 35-10-90-3, Jamieson 27-10-74-2 (1w), de Grandhomme 8-3-16-0 (1nb), Wagner 31-10-102-4 (3nb) Toss: South Africa Series: New Zealand lead 1-0Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney(NZL)

>