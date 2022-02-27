Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand's first innings in the second Test against South Africa on day three at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday: South Africa 1st innings 364 (S.

Erwee 108, A. Markram 42, D. Elgar 41; Wagner 4-102, Henry 3-90) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 5-157) T. Latham c Verreynne b Rabada 0 W. Young c Verreynne b Rabada 3 D. Conway c Verreynne b Jansen 16 H.

Nicholls c Erwee b Jansen 39 D. Mitchell lbw Maharaj 60 T. Blundell b Rabada 6 C. de Grandhomme not out 120 K. Jamieson c Mulder b Jansen 13 T.

Southee c Bavuma b Jansen 5 N. Wagner c Jansen b Rabada 21 M.

Henry c van der Dussen b Rabada 0 Extras: (lb6, w2, nb2) 10 Total: (all out, 80 overs) 293 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Latham), 2-9 (Young), 3-51 (Conway), 4-83 (Nicholls), 5-91(Blundell), 6-224 (Mitchell), 7-249 (Jamieson), 8-255 (Southee), 9-293 (Wagner), 10-293 (Henry) Bowling: Rabada 19-3-60-5, Jansen 22-2-98-4 (1nb), Sipamla 16-4-49-0 (2w), Mulder 7-2-34-0 (1nb), Maharaj 16-2-46-1 Toss: South Africa Series: New Zealand lead 1-0 Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney(NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)