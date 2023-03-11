Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of the New Zealand first innings on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch on Saturday: Sri Lanka 1st innings 355 (K.

Mendis 87, D. Karunaratne 50, D. de Silva 46; Southee 5-64, Henry 4-80) New Zealand first innings (overnight 162-5, Mitchell 40, Bracewell 9) T. Latham b A. Fernando 67 D. Conway lbw A. Fernando 30 K.

Williamson c Karunaratne b Kumara 1 H. Nicholls c Rajitha b Kumara 2 D. Mitchell c Dickwella b Kumara 102 T. Blundell c Dickwella b Rajitha 7 M. Bracewell c Dickwella b Jayasuriya 25 T. Southee c Kumara b Rajitha 25 M.

Henry b A. Fernando 72 N. Wagner c de Silva b A. Fernando 27 B. Tickner not out 2 Extras (b4, lb6, w3) 13 Total (all out; 107.3 overs) 373 Fall of wickets: 1-67 (Conway), 2-70 (Williamson), 3-76 (Nicholls), 4-134 (Latham), 5-151 (Blundell), 6-188 (Bracewell), 7-235 (Southee), 8-291 (Mitchell), 9-360 (Henry), 10-373 (Wagner) Bowling: Rajitha 31-10-104-2 , A.

Fernando 29.3-5-85-4 (1w), Kumara 25-5-76-3 (2w), de Silva 9-2-34-0, Mathews 3-0-18-0, Jayasurija 10-1-46-1 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)