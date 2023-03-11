UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of the New Zealand first innings on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch on Saturday: Sri Lanka 1st innings 355 (K.

Mendis 87, D. Karunaratne 50, D. de Silva 46; Southee 5-64, Henry 4-80) New Zealand first innings (overnight 162-5, Mitchell 40, Bracewell 9) T. Latham b A. Fernando 67 D. Conway lbw A. Fernando 30 K.

Williamson c Karunaratne b Kumara 1 H. Nicholls c Rajitha b Kumara 2 D. Mitchell c Dickwella b Kumara 102 T. Blundell c Dickwella b Rajitha 7 M. Bracewell c Dickwella b Jayasuriya 25 T. Southee c Kumara b Rajitha 25 M.

Henry b A. Fernando 72 N. Wagner c de Silva b A. Fernando 27 B. Tickner not out 2 Extras (b4, lb6, w3) 13 Total (all out; 107.3 overs) 373 Fall of wickets: 1-67 (Conway), 2-70 (Williamson), 3-76 (Nicholls), 4-134 (Latham), 5-151 (Blundell), 6-188 (Bracewell), 7-235 (Southee), 8-291 (Mitchell), 9-360 (Henry), 10-373 (Wagner) Bowling: Rajitha 31-10-104-2 , A.

Fernando 29.3-5-85-4 (1w), Kumara 25-5-76-3 (2w), de Silva 9-2-34-0, Mathews 3-0-18-0, Jayasurija 10-1-46-1 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Christchurch Conway Mitchell Richard Illingworth Chris Gaffaney Michael Gough TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.