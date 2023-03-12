Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of Sri Lanka's second innings in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday.

Sri Lanka 1st innings 355 (K. Mendis 87, D. Karunaratne 50, D. de Silva 46; Southee 5-64, Henry 4-80) New Zealand 1st innings 373 (D. Mitchell 102, M. Henry 72, T. Latham 67; A. Fernando 4-85, Kumara 3-76) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (overnight 83-3, Mathews 20, Jayasuriya 2) O. Fernando c Blundell b Tickner 28 D. Karunaratne c Nicholls b Tickner 17 K. Mendis c Bracewell b Tickner 14 A. Mathews c Blundell b Henry 115 P. Jayasuriya c Blundell b Tickner 6 D. Chandimal b Southee 42 D. de Silva not out 47 N.

Dickwella c Blundell b Henry 0 K. Rajitha lbw Henry 14 L. Kumara run out (Williamson/Henry) 8 A. Fernando c Williamson b Southee 0 Extras (b4, lb3, w4) 11 Total (all out; 105.3 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Karunaratne), 2-47 (O. Fernando), 3-81 (Mendis), 4-95 (Jayasuriya), 5-200 (Chandimal), 6-260 (Mathews), 7-266 (Dickwella), 8-288 (Rajitha), 9-298 (Kumara), 10-302 (A. Fernando) Bowling: Southee 26.3-9-57-2, Henry 28-5-71-3 (1w), Tickner 28-1-100-4 (1w), Wagner 3-0-9-0, Mitchell 12-2-31-0 (2w), Bracewell 8-1-27-0 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)