UrduPoint.com

Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of Sri Lanka's second innings in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday.

Sri Lanka 1st innings 355 (K. Mendis 87, D. Karunaratne 50, D. de Silva 46; Southee 5-64, Henry 4-80) New Zealand 1st innings 373 (D. Mitchell 102, M. Henry 72, T. Latham 67; A. Fernando 4-85, Kumara 3-76) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (overnight 83-3, Mathews 20, Jayasuriya 2) O. Fernando c Blundell b Tickner 28 D. Karunaratne c Nicholls b Tickner 17 K. Mendis c Bracewell b Tickner 14 A. Mathews c Blundell b Henry 115 P. Jayasuriya c Blundell b Tickner 6 D. Chandimal b Southee 42 D. de Silva not out 47 N.

Dickwella c Blundell b Henry 0 K. Rajitha lbw Henry 14 L. Kumara run out (Williamson/Henry) 8 A. Fernando c Williamson b Southee 0 Extras (b4, lb3, w4) 11 Total (all out; 105.3 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Karunaratne), 2-47 (O. Fernando), 3-81 (Mendis), 4-95 (Jayasuriya), 5-200 (Chandimal), 6-260 (Mathews), 7-266 (Dickwella), 8-288 (Rajitha), 9-298 (Kumara), 10-302 (A. Fernando) Bowling: Southee 26.3-9-57-2, Henry 28-5-71-3 (1w), Tickner 28-1-100-4 (1w), Wagner 3-0-9-0, Mitchell 12-2-31-0 (2w), Bracewell 8-1-27-0 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Christchurch Mitchell Richard Illingworth Chris Gaffaney Michael Gough Sunday TV All New Zealand P

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

3 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

6 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.