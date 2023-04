Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd T20 score

Dunedin, New Zealand, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Dunedin on Wednesday: Sri Lanka 141 all out, 19 overs (D.

de Silva 37, K. Perera 35; A. Milne 5-26, B. Lister 2-26) New Zealand 146-1, 14.4 overs (T. Seifert 79, C. Bowes 31, T. Latham 20; K. Rajitha 1-25) Toss: New Zealand result: New Zealand won by nine wickets Series: 1-1