Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after New Zealand declared their first innings on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday: New Zealand 1st innings T.

Latham c Jayasuriya b Rajitha 21 D. Conway c & b de Silva 78 K. Williamson c sub (Mendis) b Jayasuriya 215 H. Nicholls not out 200 D. Mitchell c & b Rajitha 17 T.

Blundell not out 17 Extras (b2, lb17, nb8, w5) 32 Total (for four wickets; 123 overs) 580/d Fall of wickets: 1-87 (Latham), 2-118 (Conway), 3-481 (Williamson), 4-530 (Mitchell) Bowling: K.

Rajitha 32-6-126-2 (6nb), A. Fernando 26-6-110-0 (2w, 1nb), L. Kumara 25-1-164-0 (3w), D. de Silva 19-3-75-1 (1nb), P. Jayasuriya 21-1-86-1 Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

