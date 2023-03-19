Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday: New Zealand 1st innings 580-4 declared (K.

Williamson 215, H. Nicholls not out 200, D. Conway 78; K. Rajitha 2-126) Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight 26-2) O. Fernando c Blundell b Henry 6 D. Karunaratne c Latham b M. Bracewell 89 K. Mendis c Conway b D.

Bracewell 0 P. Jayasuriya c Mitchell b Southee 4 A. Mathews c Blundell b Henry 1 D. Chandimal st Blundell b M. Bracewell 37 D. de Silva c Southee b M. Bracewell 0 N. Madushka c M. Bracewell b Henry 19 K.

Rajitha run out (Latham/M. Bracewell) 0 L. Kumara not out 1 A. Fernando c Williamson b Tickner 0 Extras (b4, lb1, nb1, w1) 7 Total (all out, 66.5 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (O. Fernando), 2-18 (Mendis), 3-27 (Jayasuriya), 4-34 (Mathews), 5-114 (Chandimal), 6-116 (de Silva), 7-156 (Madushka), 8-163 (Rajitha), 9-163 (Karunaratne), 10-164 (A.

Fernando) Bowling: T. Southee 15-6-22-1, M. Henry 20-6-44-3 (1w), D. Bracewell 12-7-19-1 (1nb), M. Bracewell 12-1-50-3, B. Tickner 6.5-1-21-1, D. Mitchell 1-0-3-0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings (following on) O.

Fernando c sub (Young) b D. Bracewell 5 D. Karunaratne c Conway b Southee 51 K. Mendis not out 50 A. Mathews not out 1 Extras (lb1, nb1, w4) 6 Total (for two wickets, 43 overs) 113 To bat: D. Chandimal, D.

de Silva, N. Madushka, K. Rajitha, A. Fernando, P. Jayasuriya, L. Kumara Fall of wickets: 1-26 (O. Fernando), 2-97 (Karunaratne) Bowling: T. Southee 9-5-9-1 (1w), M. Henry 9-2-24-0, M. Bracewell 10-3-28-0, D.

Bracewell 8-2-20-1 (1w, 1nb), B. Tickner 7-1-31-0 (1w) Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)