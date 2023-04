Auckland, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Brief innings score from the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Auckland on Sunday:Sri Lanka 196-5, 20 overs (C. Asalanka 67, K. Perera 53 not out, K. Mendis 25; J. Neesham 2-30)Toss: New Zealand