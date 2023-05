Cricket: Pakistan v New Zealand 4th ODI scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Scores from the fourth one-day international between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on Friday: Pakistan 334-6 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 107, Agha Salman 58, Shan Masood 44; M.

Henry 3-65) v New Zealand 232 all out in 43.4 overs (T. Latham 60, M. Chapman 46; Usama Mir 4-43, Mohammad Wasim 3-40) Toss: New ZealandResult: Pakistan won by 102 runsSeries: Pakistan lead series 4-0