(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :South Africa beat England by 107 runs on the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

Scores in brief: South Africa 284 and 272 England 181 and 268 (R. Burns 84, J. Root 48; K. Rabada 4-103, A. Nortje 3-56) result: South Africa won by 107 runsToss: England